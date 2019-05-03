English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony PlayStation 5 to Feature AMD Chip That Will act as ‘Secret Sauce’
A third-generation AMD Ryzen processor, based on the 7nm Zen 2 fabrication process will be powering the console.
While Sony is yet to officially announce the PlayStation 5, Mark Cerny, a system architect working on Sony’s PlayStation division, confirmed last month a bunch of details about the upcoming console.
He had confirmed that a third generation AMD Ryzen processor, based on the 7nm Zen 2 fabrication process will be powering the console. This would be paired with a custom AMD Radeon Navi GPU which would enable 8K resolution gaming as well as 3D audio to make gaming more immersive.
In an interview with CNBC, AMD CEO Lisa Su recently spoke about the company's partnership with Sony. "We are so honoured and proud to be part of Sony's next-generation PlayStation. This has been a really long-term partnership with them. We love gaming. We think gaming is a really good secular growth market. What we have done with Sony is really architect something for their application, for their special sauce. It's a great honor for us. We're really excited about what the next generation PlayStation will do. And happy to be a part of it."
AMD is also said to be working with Google to develop Stadia, the new gaming streaming service. The company had previously confirmed about working with Microsoft on a new console, which could be the next-generation Xbox console Microsoft is expected to announced very soon.
