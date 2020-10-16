Sony PlayStation 5 User Interface With New Control Centre & Activity Card Revealed

The Sony PlayStation 5 gaming consoles are due to arrive next month, and ahead of their availability, its manufacturer Sony is showcasing what we can expect to see when booting up the gaming console's user interface. The company provided a demo of the PlayStation 5's user interface in an 11-minute video published on their website, October 15.

Sony says that the new PS5 user interface has been redesigned to provide a rich 4K gaming experience which will be the most popular choice of gaming for anyone wishing to enjoy PS5 games to their fullest. The new interface is "more centred" towards the gamers to provide them with a "deeper immersion" while gaming. One of the highlights is the new Control Center that will allow gamers to "access almost everything" from the system by pressing the PlayStation button on the controller – all without leaving the game. The company has added an Activities section in the Control Center that will enable users to discover new gameplay opportunities along with things that they might have missed, direct access to levels or challenges within a game, and more. To demonstrate this feature, Sony played Sackboy: A Big Adventure, where the user was able to check its activities, previous and upcoming levels, progress bar, and more.

Sony further adds that "some Activity cards can be put in picture-in-picture mode," to allow users to view information without having to leave the game. The entire software stack has also been rebuilt to make it easier for gamers to switch between games and hop into online matches quickly. "Navigating the interface, switching between games, and hopping into online matches occurs quickly, as we rebuilt the entire software stack from the console to the network to bring you a truly next-generation experience," Sony added.

Meanwhile, Sony last week revealed the list of PlayStation 4 games that are not compatible with the upcoming gaming consoles. It was also announced that the PlayStation 5 is capable of playing an "overwhelming majority" of PS4 titles, with select games benefiting the console's Game Boost mode. Starting November 12, customers in the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea will get hands on the latest gaming consoles from Sony first. The rest of the world including India will have to wait till November 19.