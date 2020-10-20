Sony PlayStation 5 vs Microsoft Xbox Series: Prices, Variants, and Availability Compared

Sony announced the PlayStation 5 prices in India last week, without giving out details on the availability of the device. Sony has priced the PlayStation 5 starting at Rs. 39,990 for the Digital Edition in India. Microsoft had, on the other hand announced the upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S prices for India last month itself, starting at Rs. 34,990 for the Xbox Series S. Top-end models of the Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have been priced similarly.

Sony PlayStation 5 will come in two variants - a regular edition with a CD drive, and a Digital Edition. The only difference between the two is the presence or absence of a disc drive. The Xbox series, on the other hand, takes a different route with the Xbox Series S being the less powerful console than the Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 has been priced at Rs. 49,990 - same as the Xbox Series X price in India. While Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are available for pre-orders across e-commerce platforms, but there is no word on pre-orders for the Sony PlayStation 5 yet. Here is a full price comparison:

Both the PlayStation 5 (regular and digital) consoles share the same specifications. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, on the other hand, differ with in terms of specifications, with the Xbox Series S being a toned-down version of the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S only allows up to 1440p gaming while the Xbox Series X targets 4K gaming. Further, the Xbox Series S has half the storage, lower RAM figures, a lower memory bandwidth, and no disc drive.

Alongside the prices of the consoles itself, Sony also announced the prices of the PlayStation 5 accessories. Sony announced that the Dual Sense PS5 controller will cost Rs. 5,990, the PS5 HD camera will cost Rs. 5,190, the Pulse 3D Headphones will cost Rs. 8,590, the Media Remote costs Rs. 2,590, and the DualSense Charging Station costs Rs. 2,590.

There is no information about pre-orders for the PlayStation 5. Whereas, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are already available for pre-orders and will be launched in the county on November 10. The PlayStation 5 consoles are expected to be released in India on November 19, after making their debut on November 10.