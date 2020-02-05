Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Sony PlayStation 5 Website Goes Live Ahead of Product Launch

The website lets users register to get the latest updates around PlayStation 5.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 5, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sony PlayStation 5 Website Goes Live Ahead of Product Launch
The website lets users register to get the latest updates around PlayStation 5.

Sony has officially rolled out a dedicated website for its next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The launch of the portal hints that the company is getting closer to finally launch the console. The homepage of the PS5 website was spotted by a Reddit user. The website is available in UK and German versions. Unsurprisingly, the website gives little information about the gaming console.

The website does, however, let users sign up to receive updates on the upcoming PS5 through email.

“PlayStation 5 is Coming” says the website. The PS5 was rumoured to officially roll-out in markets during the 2020 holiday season and the website confirms the same.

The PS5 is going to be pitted against Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, which is also releasing in the same period. According to a GamesRadar report, Sony hasn’t decided on the final pricing of the PS5. The report said that the cost will most likely be decided close to its launch and will be perhaps dependent on the competition.

The PS5 will be running on an AMD CPU chip, which will be based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen line. The CPU will be an eight-core, custom-made one, which will be based on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram