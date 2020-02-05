Sony PlayStation 5 Website Goes Live Ahead of Product Launch

Sony has officially rolled out a dedicated website for its next-gen gaming console, the PlayStation 5. The launch of the portal hints that the company is getting closer to finally launch the console. The homepage of the PS5 website was spotted by a Reddit user. The website is available in UK and German versions. Unsurprisingly, the website gives little information about the gaming console.

The website does, however, let users sign up to receive updates on the upcoming PS5 through email.

“PlayStation 5 is Coming” says the website. The PS5 was rumoured to officially roll-out in markets during the 2020 holiday season and the website confirms the same.

The PS5 is going to be pitted against Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, which is also releasing in the same period. According to a GamesRadar report, Sony hasn’t decided on the final pricing of the PS5. The report said that the cost will most likely be decided close to its launch and will be perhaps dependent on the competition.

The PS5 will be running on an AMD CPU chip, which will be based on the third generation of AMD's Ryzen line. The CPU will be an eight-core, custom-made one, which will be based on AMD's 7nm Zen 2 microarchitecture.

