1-MIN READ

Sony PlayStation 5's Connectivity Details Leaked as Pre-Orders Begin in US via Invite

The Sony PlayStation Logo. (Reuters)

The Sony PlayStation Logo. (Reuters)

A new report has claimed that the Sony PlayStation 5 will come support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1.

Sony is all set to launch its next-generation gaming console PlayStation 5 (PS5) and a report has claimed that the console will come with support for the latest Wi-Fi 6 as well as Bluetooth 5.1. The support for Wi-Fi 6 is definitely an upgrade given that the PS4 supports Wi-Fi 4 while the PS4 Pro supports Wi-Fi 5, reports GizmoChina.

The sixth-generation of Wi-Fi is capable of a maximum throughput of 9.6 Gbps across multiple channels, which is around nearly 32 times faster than the Wi-Fi 4 support present in the PlayStation 4. Bluetooth 5.1 is also a great improvement over Bluetooth 2.1 in PS4 and Bluetooth 4.0 in PS4 Pro.

The PS5 will feature a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz and a custom GPU based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture hardware that promises 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. It will also have 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and a custom 825GB SSD.

The PS5 will also feature 4K Blu-ray drive and will still support discs, but those games will still require installation to the internal SSD. Sony has opened invite-only online registration for customers to be one of the first to pre-order the upcoming PlayStation 5 console directly from the company.

