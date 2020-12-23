Sony PlayStation Holiday Sale Goes Live With Up to 70% Discounts: Here Are The Best Deals on Top Titles

With the holiday season kicking in, many software and hardware makers are announcing deals and discounts for their products and services. Sony has also announced the start of the PlayStation Holiday Sale that comes with discounts on a plethora of titles including some of the major new ones lie Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, FIFA 21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and more. The PlayStation Holiday Sale this year caters more to previous generation PlayStation 4 titles more than PlayStation 5 titles.

While there are no discounts for major PS5 titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales or Demon's Souls, some PS5-only games like Godfall, Observer: System Redux, and Overcooks: All You Can Eat are on sale. Some of the titles that saw discounts during the Black Friday sale are also back on sale with the PlayStation Holiday Sale. The PlayStation Holiday Sale that offers up to 70 percent off on titles will go on till January 9, with the deals on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War ending on January 5, after which, new offers will be announced, Sony said in its blog post. In this article, we list some of the top deals on some of the top PlayStation titles.

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 Games

Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Rs 2,799 (MRP Rs 3,999) for standard edition, Rs 5,199 (MRP Rs 6,499) for Gold Edition, and Rs 6,399 (MRP Rs 7,999) for the Ultimate Edition.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Rs 2,999 (MRP Rs 3,999) for Standard Edition, Rs 3,750 (MRP Rs 4,750) for the Cross-Gen bundle, and Rs 5,250 (MRP Rs 6,250) for the Ultimate Edition.

FIFA 21 - Rs 2,144 (MRP Rs 5,499) for the Champions Edition and Rs 2,924 (MRP Rs 6,499) for the Ultimate Edition.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - Rs 3,496 (MRP Rs 4,995)

Last of Us II - Rs 2,279 (MRP Rs 3,999) for standard edition, Rs 2,975 (MRP Rs 4,799) for the Digital Deluxe Edition.

Ghost of Tsushima - Rs 2,839 (MRP Rs 3,999) for the Standard Edition, Rs 3,599 (MRP Rs 4,799) for the Digital Deluxe Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion - Rs 2,399 (MRP Rs 3,999) for the Standard Edition, Rs 4,874 (MRP Rs 6,499) for Gold Edition, and Rs 5,999 (MRP Rs 7,999) for the Ultimate Edition.

NBA 2K21 - Rs 1,679 (MRP Rs 3,999) for the Standard Edition, and Rs 5,519 (MRP Rs 6,899) for the Mamba Forever Edition Bundle.

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 - Rs 1.037 (MRP Rs 2,470)

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Seige - Rs 599 (MRP Rs 1,999) for Deluxe Edition, Rs 1,631 (MRP Rs 4,097) for Gold Edition, and Rs 2,599 for Ultimate Edition.

Red Dead Redemption 2 - Rs 2000 (MRP Rs 4,999).

DIRT 5 - Rs 2,799 (MRP Rs 3,999) for the Standard Edition, Rs 3,989 (MRP Rs 5,699) for the Amplified Edition.

Apart from these, there is a long list of titles for both PS4 and PS5 consoles that are available at an attractive discounted price during the year-end PlayStation sale. While Sony has called it the Holiday Sale in its blog post, the PlayStation store within the PS4 console refers to it as the 'January Sale.' While the name does not matter much, we don't want our readers to get confused while buying their favourite games at possibly the best ratest this year.