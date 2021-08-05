Sony PlayStation VR 2 May Come With Upgraded OLED Display, Capacitive Controls

Sony is working on the successor of the PlayStation VR virtual reality headset, the PSVR 2. The company had teased PSVR 2 or the PS5 VR back in February, when the company said that the VR headset will come with controllers that will borrow tech from the DualSense controller. Now, more details about the headset have emerged, shedding new light on the PSVR 2. The details, come from a private Sony development meeting that took place on August 3. It was first reported by YouTube channel PSVR Without Parole and said that the PSVR 2 headset may come with denser OLED displays and a wider field of view.

The report says that the PSVR 2 headset may sport an upgraded OLED display with a 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye. Further, the display will be paired with HDR support. This is a significant improvement over he 1920 x 1080 pixels display on the original PSVR. The display is also said to come with a 110-degree field of view, as against the 100-degree field of view from the predecessor. The PSVR 2 will also reportedly use flexible scaling resolution, redistributing rendering power, and improving detail based on the user’s focus. It will also reportedly come with Foveated rendering, which adjusts rendering workload following the position of the user’s eyes. This, according to the report, is said to put less load on the PlayStation 5 and will improve the game performance with both hardware’s being used together.

The leak also suggests that there is a separate “rotary motor" within the headset. Further, the controllers of the PSVR 2 headset will come with capacitive sensors for the thumb, middle, and index fingers. The controller will also feature adaptive triggers.

There is no word as to when the PSVR 2 headset will be launched. Back in February, Sony had said that the PSVR 2 headset will not launch in 2021, but Sony wanted to provide an “early update to PSVR fans, as its development community has started working on creating new worlds for users to explore in virtual reality."

