Sony PS VR2 Price, Release Date Announced; To Cost More Than A PS5

Sony has officially revealed the launch date for the second-generation VR2 device, which will only function on the PlayStation 5 platform, after introducing the PS VR2 earlier this year. Sony will begin accepting pre-orders for the PlayStation VR2 on November 15 and the system will be on sale on February 22, 2023.

The PS VR2 will cost $549.99 for the standalone system and $599.99 for the Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that includes the game and the second-generation VR system. Sony has not revealed the official Indian pricing yet but considering the price of the PS5 in India, the expected Indian price could be anywhere around Rs 50,000 to Rs 55,000. In-box content includes new Sense controllers and the VR2 headset itself.

Sony has also announced the pricing for the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller charging station, slated to launch as a separate accessory for $49.99.

Earlier this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment had announced that the PSVR 2 will not be backwards compatible with older titles from the first-generation PSVR. However, Sony is keen on riding the wave of success that will stem from the release of God of War Ragnarok on November 9, ergo, titles like Horizon: Call of The Mountain, Resident Evil 8 VR and Among Us VR are slated to be the launch window titles for the new VR system.

VR2 will have an OLED display panel with a resolution of 2000 x 2040 for each eye and a maximum frame rate of 90/120Hz. In addition, the VR system will have an IR camera for eye tracking and four cameras for tracking the controllers and headset. Similar to the PS5 DualSense controller, the new Sense controller will offer adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

“It’s exciting to see how game developers are taking advantage of the PS VR2’s headset features to design the next generation of VR games. We’re expecting more than 20 titles at launch, and we can’t wait for February when PS VR2 launches so players can give it a try. We’ll have more details on our launch game lineup in the future, so stay tuned said Isabelle Tomatis, VPP of brand, hardware and peripherals at SIE, in a blog post.

Read all the Latest Tech News here