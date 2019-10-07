Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support

Sony has finally brought PS4 Remote Play to all Android smartphones beyond just Sony's own, and Apple iPhones. The move now means that interested gamers would be able to stream comaptible games from their PlayStation consoles directly on to any smartphone that they own. With PS4 Remote Play introduced on iOS some time ago, Android devices were the striking absence from the streaming service, which aims to tackle the imminent thread of Google Stadia, by giving itself a head start.

PS4 Remote Play allows users to stream their game over to their smartphones, after its smartphone app (of the same name) has been set up. The new feature comes with Sony's PlayStation 7.0 system update, and users will have to update their consoles to this software version in order to get Remote Play on any Android smartphone. However, as convenient as it may sound, the Sony PS Remote Play will compulsorily need you to own a console, and only offer game controls with a DualShock controller, and not the phone's touchscreen.

As a result, it remains to be seen if Sony sees enough gamers lug around controllers in their backpacks to game on the move. With game streaming coming to phones soon, it will be interesting to see if controllers get accepted as natural smartphone interfaces in the long run. As of now, gamers in the PlayStation ecosystem will likely be satisfied with a new feature addition that gives greater freedom to move around, while playing.

