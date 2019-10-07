Sony PS4 Remote Play is Now on All Android Phones, Still Without Touchscreen Support
Despite moving beyond iPhones and Sony's own Android phones, you still need to own a PlayStation and use a DualShock controller to play on Android.
Sony PS4 Remote Play, representative image. (Photo: Sony)
Sony has finally brought PS4 Remote Play to all Android smartphones beyond just Sony's own, and Apple iPhones. The move now means that interested gamers would be able to stream comaptible games from their PlayStation consoles directly on to any smartphone that they own. With PS4 Remote Play introduced on iOS some time ago, Android devices were the striking absence from the streaming service, which aims to tackle the imminent thread of Google Stadia, by giving itself a head start.
PS4 Remote Play allows users to stream their game over to their smartphones, after its smartphone app (of the same name) has been set up. The new feature comes with Sony's PlayStation 7.0 system update, and users will have to update their consoles to this software version in order to get Remote Play on any Android smartphone. However, as convenient as it may sound, the Sony PS Remote Play will compulsorily need you to own a console, and only offer game controls with a DualShock controller, and not the phone's touchscreen.
As a result, it remains to be seen if Sony sees enough gamers lug around controllers in their backpacks to game on the move. With game streaming coming to phones soon, it will be interesting to see if controllers get accepted as natural smartphone interfaces in the long run. As of now, gamers in the PlayStation ecosystem will likely be satisfied with a new feature addition that gives greater freedom to move around, while playing.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Sign Petition to Nominate Robert Downey Jr in Oscar 2020 for Avengers Endgame
- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Watch Promo Teasing 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani's Return
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter
- Instagram Testing 'Group Stories' Feature After Facebook Drops It