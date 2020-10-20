Sony PS5 Cooling Fan Will Work Based on Temperature Sensors and Game Data

The Sony PlayStation 5 is set to be a bumper new console. Among other things, one major thing that was noted during a recent teardown video of the PS5 console posted by Sony itself was its main cooling fan – a 120mm wide, 45mm deep exhaust fan that is intended to gush cool air in when you game for long hours. Now, in a recent interview in Japan, Sony’s head of mechanical design, Yasuhiro Ootori, has stated that not only is the fan massive, but it will actually be programmed to run differently depending on which game you’re playing.

This rather innovative way of operating the cooling fan comes from the idea of a controller module inside the PS5 console, which will read the way the custom AMD APU (including the Zen 2-based processing module and the custom RDNA GPU) behaves when each game is being played on the console. Presumably, given that CPU longevity and functionality varies in the long run with the overall climate of a place, this data being collected will also take into account where a player stays, and the data being collected on APU functionality for the same game will be different for two players living in either ends of the world.

Using this data, Sony says that the behaviour of the cooling fan will be controlled, so as to deliver both optimum cooling levels as well as protect the longevity of the console. To collect all of this data, multiple temperature sensors are reportedly placed on the PS5’s main board. In theory, it all sounds like a super neat feature of the PlayStation 5, which may actually make a difference in the long run.

In reality, however, it will remain to be seen if such a cooling technology actually make any difference at all. Concerns will remain regarding what might happen should the sensors inside the PS5 turn faulty. In all likelihood, Sony will have accounted for a redundancy in the console should the data-based fan operating speeds not work well. Despite that, how Sony’s data-driven approach towards cooling off processor and graphics heating will only be noted when the PlayStation 5 starts selling, and gamers get their time with the console.