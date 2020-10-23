PS5 Games Now Up for Preorders: Call of Duty, Assassin's Creed, Far Cry 6, NBA 2K21 and More

Sony is yet to announce the sale date for the new PlayStation 5 consoles in India; however, the company has now listed a bunch of PS5 games on the PlayStation Store that are available for pre-orders. Anticipated games including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Far Cry 6 (standard, gold, and ultimate edition), and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are all up for pre-booking, and PlayStation 4 users can purchase them as well. Recently, Sony announced the India pricing of the PS5 consoles that starts at Rs. 39,990 for the digital edition while the standard variant costs Rs 49,990. The company has also revealed India pricing for several accessories like the new generation DualSense wireless controller for Rs 5,990.

Customers can pre-book the Assassins Creed Valhalla for the PlayStation 5 consoles that are listed at Rs. 3,999 for the standard edition while the Gold and Ultimate will cost Rs. 6,499 and Rs. 7,149, respectively. The standard, deluxe and ascended versions of GodFall are up for pre-booking at Rs. 4,799, Rs. 6,399, and Rs. 7,199, respectively. Other games like Spider-Man Miles Morales (Rs. 4,999), SackBoy: A Big Adventure (Rs. 3,999), and Hitman 3 (Rs. 4,129 for the standard edition and Rs. 6,199 for the deluxe edition) are also available on the PlayStation Store and can be reserved by the PlayStation 4 users as well for the same price. The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War - Ultimate Edition and Cross-Gen Bundle are listed at Rs. 6,250 and 4,749, respectively. Far Cry followers can book the next chapter of the game, Far Cry 6 for Rs. 3,999 (standard edition), Rs. 6,499 (gold edition), and Rs. 7,149 (ultimate edition). Interestingly, PS4 user can pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 (Rs. 3,499), but it is not available for PS5 customers yet.

Additionally, NBA 2K21 Forever edition (Rs. 6,899 and 4,599 for the standard), Destruction All Stars (Rs. 4,999), and Demon's Souls Digital Deluxe Edition (Rs. 6,899) are for grabs too.

Earlier this month, Sony had announced 10 PS4 games that are not compatible with the new PlayStation 5 consoles. Although the PS 5 can run most of the existing PS 4 games, the company had cautioned that customers might face "errors or unexpected behaviour" while playing some of them (names not specified). The 10 games that would not work with the new gaming consoles include DWVR, Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One, TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2, Just Deal With It, Shadow Complex Remastered, Robinson: The Journey, We Sing, Hitman Go: Definitive Edition Shadwen, and Joe's Diner.