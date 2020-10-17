Sony PS5 India Prices Revealed: Rs 49,990 for PS5, Rs 39,990 for PS5 Digital Edition

Sony PS5 finally has an official price tag for India – the PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,990 in India, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will cost Rs 39,990. The two consoles also get a new generation DualSense wireless controller, which will cost Rs 5,990 in India, and Sony has also put out the India prices for a number of accessories to go with the new generation console. With this pricing, the Sony PS5 costs exactly the same as the Microsoft Xbox Series X, which is already open for preorders, and is set to go on sale in India from November 10 at Rs 49,990. However, the Xbox Series S is a tad less expensive than the PS5 Digital Edition – the former costs Rs 34,990 in India.

While the Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S will be available for shipping from November 10, Sony has not yet revealed the sale dates for the latest consoles. A Sony spokesperson said on the question of shipping dates, “We know that gamers in India are excited to get their hands on PS5. Availability in each country is subject to, amongst other things, local import regulations, and our local teams are working through the logistics. We will share an update on launch date for India as more information becomes available.”

The list of official accessories that can be bought along with the Sony PS5 include a PlayStation HD camera at Rs 5,190, the Pulse 3D wireless headset at Rs 8,590, a PlayStation media remote at Rs 2,590, and a DualSense charging station for the controllers at Rs 2,590. Alongside these, Sony has also announced the launch of five game titles under Sony Worldwide Studios, which will also be made available along with the latest generation consoles. These include Demon’s Souls (Rs 4,999), Destruction Allstars (Rs 4,999), Marvel Spiderman Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition (Rs 4,999), Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Rs 3,999) and Marvel Spiderman: Miles Morales (Rs 3,999).

The Sony PS5 is slated to feature a new octa-core processor based on the AMD Zen 2 core architecture, and feature a custom AMD RDNA 2 graphics processor with 16GB GDDR6 memory. In terms of overall performance, the Sony PlayStation 5 is almost the same as the Xbox Series X, although where it really stands out is in its outlandish design language that has received polarising feedback so far. It is also interesting to note that Sony’s cheaper version of the PS5, the Digital Edition will bear the same set of performance specifications, whereas Microsoft’s Xbox Series S is a slightly stripped-down version of the flagship console.