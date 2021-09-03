Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 event for September 9. The PlayStation 5 Showcase event will showcase what the Japanese giant has been working on. The 40-minute event will be livestreamed on Thursday, September 9 at 1PM PT (10:30PM IST) and will include updates from PlayStation Studios and some of the industry’s most imaginative developers, for games releasing this holiday and beyond. Sony, in its announcement confirmed that there will be no announcement regarding the next generation of PlayStation VR, but said that “there will still be plenty of great PS5 games from developers large and small." The event will be livestreamed on Sony’s official YouTube channel and Twitch.

During the event, developers from fist and third-arty studios will showcase their upcoming projects. This will be the first PlayStation Showcase event in nearly a year. Last year’s PlayStation Showcase event was where Sony unveiled the PlayStation 5 in full. The company did not give specific details as to what all will be announced during the PlayStation Showcase 2021 event, but reports suggest we will see an update on Horizon Forbidden West and Sony’s next God of War game, which is expected to release in 2022. Horizon Forbidden West is also slated for a 2022 launch.

Sony’s Gran Tourismo 7 was also earlier delayed to 2022, so it’s possible we see a sneak peek into its development. We will give you more information about the upcoming Sony PlayStation Showcase 2021 event as we inch closer to September 9.

