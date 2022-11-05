Sony PS5 Price Hiked In India, Check New Prices Here

After increasing the PlayStation 5 price in other regions, Indians too, will need to spend more to buy a PS5 console. For the time being, just the PS5 console—both the Disc and Digital versions—have seen price increases, and accessories like the DualSense controller, Charging Dock, and PS5 HD Camera will still be sold at their current MSRP.

On Sony India’s ShopAtSc website, the PlayStation 5 console now shows the updated MSRP of Rs 54,990 for the disc console and Rs 44,990 for the digital console. Accessories including PS5 DualSense controller, HD Camera, Pulse 3D headphones and PS5 DualSense Charging Station still continue to retail at current MSRP of Rs 5,990, Rs 5,190, Rs 8,590 and Rs 2,590 respectively.

While there has been no official confirmation from Sony India, and unless the new price on the ShopAtSc website is a pricing error (unlikely), it is more than apparent that the company is waiting for God of War Ragnarok to launch on November 9 before it makes the new price official.

The price hike is in line with other regions around the world including, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and more. However, it is speculated that the price hike may not have any long-term effect on the PS5 sales in India.

The development also comes right after when rival brand’s Xbox Series X received a price hike for the third time in India. The Xbox Series X now costs Rs 55,990 in India.

UPDATE: Sony India has updated the hero banner on ShopAtSc to reflect the new PS5 prices.

Read all the Latest Tech News here