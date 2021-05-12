Sony PS5 Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders in India To Start May 17, Retailer Listing Shows

The Sony PlayStation 5 is finally getting a restock in India. Yes, you read that right. According to a recently-found listing on a Sony Center website. A Sony-authorised Sony Center has listed the pre-bookings for the PlayStation 5 to begin on May 17. The PlayStation 5 was first sold in India in February this year, when the console sold out within minutes and has not been restocked since. The PlayStation 5 comes in two variants - a normal disc edition and a Digital Edition. In India, only the standard edition with a disc drive has been launched so far. The Sony Center website shows a banner that says that pre-orders for the Sony PlayStation 5 will start on May 17 at 12PM (noon) IST. The standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India. It is not known if there will be any additional discounts on the Sony PlayStation 5 in this restock.

The PlayStation 5 Digital edition has not been listed on the website, meaning that Sony will go ahead with its plans to only keep the disc drive variant of the PlayStation 5 for the Indian market. The pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 have not been made live on other online channels like Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital. It is also important to note here that Sony Center is a third-party retail partner for Sony. Hence, availability of the PS5 on Sony Center shouldn’t be considered as an official restock from Sony.

Earlier this month, Reliance Digital reportedly listed the PlayStation 5 for a bried time period. However, several users later reported that their ordered are being cancelled, with refunds being issued by the online retailer.

