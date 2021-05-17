Sony PS5 Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Begin Today At 12PM For Both Digital and Disc Variants

The Sony PlayStation 5 is going on pre-orders in India starting today. Yes, you read that right. A listing on a Sony-authorised Sony Center website has said that the pre-bookings for the PlayStation 5 will begin today. The PlayStation 5 first went on sale in India in February this year, when the console sold out within minutes and has not been restocked since. The PlayStation 5 comes in two variants - a normal disc edition and a Digital Edition. In India, only the standard edition with a disc drive has been launched so far, but the current listing for pre-orders shows both the standard and the Digital Edition PlayStation 5 consoles up for sale. The Sony Center website shows a banner that says that pre-orders for the Sony PlayStation 5 will start today at 12PM (noon) IST. The standard edition is priced at Rs 49,990 in India, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990. It is not known if there will be any additional discounts on the Sony PlayStation 5 in this restock. This is the first time since February the Sony PlayStation 5 is going on sale in the country.

The PlayStation 5 Digital edition has also been listed on the website. The pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 have not been made live on other online channels like Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance Digital. It is also important to note here that Sony Center is an official third-party retail partner for Sony. Hence, availability of the PS5 on Sony Center shouldn’t be considered as an official restock from Sony. Users can pre-order the PlayStation 5 by going to the Sony Center website and picking between the disc version or the Digital Edition.

Earlier this month, Reliance Digital also reportedly listed the PlayStation 5 for a brief time period. However, several users later reported that their ordered are being cancelled, with refunds being issued by the online retailer.

