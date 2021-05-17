Sony PS5 Restock: PlayStation 5 Runs Out of Stock Within Minutes of Pre-Orders Going Live in India

Sony PlayStation 5 (PS 5) consoles that were up for pre-booking today in India at 12 pm noon are out of stock in less than an hour. Both the digital and disk versions of the console were retailing at the Sony Centre India website for Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990, respectively. It was the first time since February 2021 that the PS 5 went were up on sale in the country. Since its launch in November last year, the supply of the console has taken a serious hit owing to the semi-conductor shortages around the world. The shortage of chips is also a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, Sony’s rival Microsoft Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are also unavailable worldwide and in India due to similar reasons. Currently, the Sony Center website is selling the Sony DualSense wireless controller and Media remote for Rs 5,990 and Rs 2,590, respectively.

It is also important to note here that the Sony Center is an official third-party retail partner for Sony, hence, the availability of consoles shouldn’t be considered as an official restock from the company. The site currently says PS 5 “coming soon" without an official date. Some customers also claimed that the site crashed after going live. Interestingly, the consoles ran out of stock despite putting a cap of one unit per user. Meanwhile, customers who managed to place an order can expect a delivery from May 24. The Sony Center notes that customers might face a delay in delivery services due to COVID-19 lockdown across several states. “The product delivery shall depend on your location," the company added. Earlier this month, Reliance Digital also reportedly listed the PlayStation 5 for a brief period. However, several users later reported that their orders were cancelled, with refunds being issued by the online retailer.

