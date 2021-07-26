Sony PS5 Will Go On Pre-Orders Today In Latest India Restock: All You Need to Know

Sony PlayStation 5 is being restocked today at 12PM (noon) IST. The Sony PS5’s disc edition only will go on pre-orders today, just about two weeks after the previous restock. This is the sixth time the disc version of the PlayStation 5 is being restocked in India. All retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Prepaid Gamer Card, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales will have the PlayStation 5 up for pre-orders today. There is no information on the quantity of stocks that the PlayStation 5 will be available in in today’s restock. Reports have suggested that this is essentially the same restock as July 12 but has been divided into two lots. Users can pre-order a PS5 for themselves by going to any of the abovementioned retailers’ website.

The Sony Center website says that it will deliver all PlayStation 5 consoles from today’s pre-orders by August 6. “Please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations," Sony Center said. Other retailers like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales have not given any timeline for when they will start shipping the console, but it is expected around the same time as the Sony Center delivery. In the past, customers have gotten their pre-ordered Sony PlayStation 5 shipped in about a week.

This is the sixth restock of the PlayStation 5 in India and comes after 14 days of the last time the console was up for pre-orders. The stock, this time around, is also said to be as limited as you would expect. Last time, the PlayStation 5 was restocked on July 12. The Sony gaming console was up for pre-orders on multiple retailers including Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, Prepaid Gamer Card, and Vijay Sales. The Sony PlayStation 5 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the standard disc edition, while the Digital Edition is priced at Rs 39,990.

