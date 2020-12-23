Sony PS5's New Update Warns Users Whenever They're About to Play Old Version of a Game

Sony is rolling out a new update for the PlayStation 5 that would allow users to know what version of the game they are playing on the latest consoles. During its launch in November, early users complained that the PS5 was running PS4 versions of games by default, even when using a PS5 disc. Though an easy solution to the problem was to switch to the game's next-gen version manually, users complained that they had to click through various settings menus to check which version of a game was available or installed. The latest fix appears to be rolling out via an OTA update.

According to a Twitter user, the alert reads the text, "You're about to play the PS4 version of the game. Do you want to switch to PS5 version?" As per the screenshot, we can notice that the prompt appeared while the user tried playing PS4 version of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on the PlayStation 5 console. The latest update by Sony though does not fix the real problem, but this temporary fix nonetheless is still a notable one. In comparison to Microsoft's Xbox consoles, Sony PS5 does not come with a unified cross-generational upgrade. The Xbox Series X and Series S come with the Smart Delivery tech that essentially brings one unified version of the game, irrespective of the version. It ensures that the best version of the title is available on the hard drive, so users do not have to manage storage space.

Sony launched the PS5 in select markets on November 10 and globally on November 19. The new consoles are not yet available in India, and the company is yet to share its availability details. Its price in India is set at Rs 49,990 for the standard variant while PS Digital edition costs Rs 39,990. Both PlayStation models come with the same specifications, with the presence or absence of a disc drive being the only difference.