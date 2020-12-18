Sony Removes Cyberpunk 2077 From PlayStation Store Amid Backlash, Promises Full Refund

Sony said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that the flagship title was rife with bugs. The unusual move is the latest bodyblow for Poland’s top video games maker, whose stock price has tumbled 30 percent amid fury from disappointed fans as well as industry reviewers who complained they were given limited access to the title ahead of its December 10 launch. News18 can independently verify that Cyberpunk 2077 has been removed from the PlayStation store, at least in India.

The backlash against the repeatedly delayed game has led to handwringing over the hype that surrounds new titles, the complicity of reviewers in driving that hype and the work environment for rank-and-file developers ahead of release dates. CD Projekt, in damage control and widely seen as risking squandering fan goodwill built up over many years, has promised to fix the bugs through updates. CD Projekt Red did not respond to an emailed request for comment outside of regular Polish business hours.

The developers at CD Projekt Red had apologised for the bad gameplay on previous generation consoles in a statement earlier, saying that those who are not happy with the game and do not want to wait for the fixes can refund their games on the PlayStation and Xbox stores.

(With inputs from Reuters)