Sony Reportedly Working on New Foldable Phone After Samsung, Huawei and Apple

According to device leaker Max J '@Samsung_News', Sony's prototypes currently feature a 3,220mAh battery, an LG-supplied display, a 10x zoom camera and a Snapdragon SM7250 processor.

IANS

Updated:July 8, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Representative Image. (image: Reuters)
After Samsung, Huawei and Apple, now Sony is reportedly working on a foldable phone.

According to device leaker Max J '@Samsung_News', Sony's prototypes currently feature a 3,220mAh battery, an LG-supplied display, a 10x zoom camera and a Snapdragon SM7250 processor. He did not specify if the phone featured a 10x optical or hybrid zoom, news portal Techradar reported on Sunday.

In addition, Max J says that the retail version of the foldable phone might include a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Qualcomm X50 modem that is capable of connecting to a 5G network.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold or Mate X, the tweet notes that Sony's foldable will use a Nautilus design.

Following Max J's original tweet, the leaker mentioned that Sony could launch the device in December or early 2020.

Meanwhile, Apple is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display.

The product would apparently feature MacBook sized screens, which isn't too much of a stretch given that the iPad Pro already tops out in a 12.9-inch size.

However, it is easy to imagine how an iPad mini-sized product that could unfold to 13 or 15-inch screen would be compelling.

