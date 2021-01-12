Sony PlayStation 5 Have Been Sold Out During Preorders; No Point Going To A Nearby Store Either

Sony India has confirmed that the PlayStation 5 console, which went Live for preorders across multiple shopping platforms, has been completely sold out for the time being. This means that there is no point you step out of your home and heading to a nearby gadgets store to attempt at preordering the Sony PlayStation 5 console. Sony does not confirm how many units of the PlayStation 5 were up for preorders earlier today. Shopping platforms including Amazon.in, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and the Sony Center online store were accepting preorders for the PlayStation 5 console, including certain No Cost EMI schemes with credit cards.

“PS5 has met with unprecedented enthusiasm by PlayStation fans in India, resulting in a stockout during the pre-order period. Keeping the current situation in mind, we kindly urge all customers to keep their health and safety first and refrain from visiting any retail store to pre-order a PS5. Please stay in touch with retailers for the next pre-order phase,” Sony India says in a statement shared with News18. There are no details if further stocks will be made available for preorders in the coming days. However, we must note that at the time of writing this, Croma is still accepting preorders for the PlayStation 5 console on their website, which indicates stocks might still be available with some retailers.

The latest generation PlayStation 5 consoles will be available in two variants, with the standard edition priced at Rs 49,990 and the Digital Edition that is priced at Rs 39,990. At this time, just the standard edition was available for preorders. Sony had confirmed a few days ago that the PlayStation 5 would go Live for preorders on multiple offline and online retail stores, from January 12, with the console going on sale from February 2.