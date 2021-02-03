Sony Shipped 4.5 Million PlayStation 5 Units in 2020 Despite a November Launch, Earnings Show

Sony recently published its latest earnings report. According to the company's latest results, it shipped 4.5 million PlayStation 5 units globally in 2020. This comes as an impressive feat from the Japanese electronics maker as the PlayStation 5 was first launched only in November 2020. While the PlayStation 5 saw a massive demand right from the day of the launch, the PlayStation 4 sales went down by a massive 77 percent year-on-year as it shipped only 1.4 million PlayStation 4 units.

The huge amount of PlayStation 5 shipments highlight Sony's ability to mass-produce the new generation console, which has been extremely difficult to buy since its launch in November 2020. In terms of the PlayStation 4, Sony shipped lesser units during the holiday season than it did in the July-September quarter. In its results, Sony said that the expenses related to the PlayStation 5 launch offset some of its profit gains. The company also confirmed that the PlayStation 5 hardware is being sold for less than it costs to make.

The 4.5 million shipments for the PlayStation 5 are exactly the same as the PlayStation 4's numbers during its launch quarter back in 2012.

Microsoft, on the other hand, did not reveal the exact sales figures of the new generation Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with its earnings report that was made public last week. Microsoft, however, said that the total Xbox hardware revenue went up 86 percent year-on-year.

Sony’s gaming business also performed much better than last year overall. Analyst Daniel Ahmad was quoted by The Verge as saying that it was actually the best quarter in PlayStation history. Revenue increased 40 percent, partly driven by PlayStation 5 sales. Operating profit was up by 50 percent because of higher game sales, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and better margins on PS4 hardware.