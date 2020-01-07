Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too

Sony has taken the Consumer Electronics Show 2020 (CES 2020 to most of us) by storm. The Japanese tech company has announced the very first TVs of 2020, and one of them is the smallest ever 4K OLED TV. Let us just run you through the new TV lines quickly, because it can get quite confusing with all the model numbers and specs strewn around generously. The highlight has to be the 48-inch A9S Master Series, the company’s smallest 4K OLED ever. Above this line sits the A8H OLED series, which will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes. And at the very top, the flagship so to say, is the new Sony Z8H which is the 8K LCD TV that will be available in 75-inch and 85-inch screen sizes. Not to forget, there are the X950H and X900H series, which will be available in screen sizes between 49-inches to 85-inches.

It seems as if the 4K OLED TVs smaller than 55-inches seem to be in vogue at CES. The 48-inch Sony A9S Master Series uses the company’s Acoustic Surface Technology which uses the display panel to project sound and thereby doesn’t require audio speakers that also add bulk in the process. The picture processing will be handled by the X1 Ultimate processor which also does duties in Sony’s current premium TVs, as well as the Pixel Contrast Booster and X-Motion Clarity features. They will support Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision standards.

No pricing details yet for the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S Master Series.

The Sony Bravia A9S Master Series, the Bravia A8H OLED series, the Bravia Z8H 8K LCD series as well as the X950H and X900H series use the Google Android TV operating system as the smart TV platform, which means you get Google Assistant, as well as support for Apple AirPlay 2, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. The as well as HomeKit and Amazon Alexa devices. Sony says the Z8H and the X950H also have the built-in "Hands-free Capabilities" which use the integrated far-field microphones to enable “Ok, Google” commands.

The pricing of Sony’s Bravia line-up for 2020 is not yet announced.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.