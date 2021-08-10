Sony SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500 and SRS-XG500 Speakers With Karaoke, Guitar Input & More Launched: Price & Specs

Sony has launched its three new wireless speakers in the company’s X-series range of party speakers. The Japanese Electronics giant has launched three new variants in the X-series - the Sony SRS-XP700, the SRS-XP500, and the Sony SRS-XG500. The speakers come with features live a Live Sound Mode, Karaoke, a guitar amplifier, and more. The Sony SRS-XP700, SRS-XP500, and SRS-XG50 also come with ambient lighting to match the mood of the theme, and come with Sony’s proprietary Mega Bass to deliver enhanced bass. The speakers have been priced at Rs 29,990 onwards for the Sony SRS-XP500, while the Sony SRS-XP700 and SRS-XG500 are both priced at Rs 32,990. The three speakers are available in India starting today. Those who purchase the new Sony speakers will also be able to avail a free Sony F-V120/C microphone worth Rs 1,490 along with the speaker. The pre-bookings will go live via Sony retail stores, Sony Center, and all major retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

The Sony SRS-XP700 comes with two tweeters - one front and one rear each, and two woofers that jointly produce a surround sound experience that the company calls Omnidirectional Party Sound. Sony has used its specifically designed drivers on the SRS-XP700 that have a rectangular shape. The rectangular shape is said to maximise the usage of the speaker’s area in order to push out more air. The speaker also comes with Sony’s in-house Mega Bass technology. The speaker is claimed to deliver up to 25 hours of battery and comes with IPX4-rated water and dust protection. The speaker also supports Ambient Lighting and can be connected with a microphone for Karaoke or directly with a guitar to work as an amplifier. In terms of connectivity, the speaker comes with a stereo mini jack, a USB-A port, a mic input, a guitar input. The speaker also supports Bluetooth along with SBC, AAC, and LDAC codecs.

The Sony SRS-XP500 comes with a similar design to the XP700. However, it comes without the Sony Omni Directional Party sound. The speaker still has most of the cool features like the same connectivity options, Ambient lighting, karaoke, and Guitar input. The SRS-XP500 is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life and weighs 5.5 kilograms.

The Sony SRS-XG500 looks different than the other two with a horizontal design that is IP66 certified for water and dust resistance. The speaker also doesn’t come with the Sony Omnidirectional Sound feature, but comes with two tweeters and two woofers. The speaker comes with a USB Play and Charge feature that allows users to plug it in and use. The speaker also comes with features like a mic input for Karaoke, guitar inpur, and comes with lighting around the rim of the woofer on each sides of the cylinder-like form factor.

