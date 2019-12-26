Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
News18 » Tech
1-min read

Sony to Keep Factories Open During Holidays to Meet Demand of Camera Sensors

Sony is trying its level best to keep up with the demand for camera sensors by smartphone makers.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 26, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Google, Sony, Playstation VR Headset, Virtual Reality, Technology News
Photo for representation. (Image: Reuters Pictures).

Sony, which supplies cameras sensors to major smartphone makers including Apple, has said that a 24-hour-production line has not been enough to meet demands. In an interaction with Bloomberg, the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation, which is associated with making sensors for a number of brands, revealed that for a second year running, they will be keeping their factories operational through the holidays to meet demands.

According to the Bloomberg report, Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony’s semiconductor unit revealed, "The electronics giant is more than doubling its capital spending on the business to 280 billion yen ($2.6 billion) this fiscal year and is also building a new plant in Nagasaki that will come online in April 2021, "The electronics giant is more than doubling its capital spending on the business to 280 billion yen ($2.6 billion) this fiscal year and is also building a new plant in Nagasaki that will come online in April 2021."

The report also quoted Shimizu as saying, “Judging by the way things are going, even after all that investment in expanding capacity, it might still not be enough,” adding, "We are having to apologize to customers because we just can’t make enough.”

Referring to the trend of having more cameras on the back of smartphones, the report added that even as smartphone market growth plateaus, "Sony’s sales of image sensors continue to soar."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram