Sony to Keep Factories Open During Holidays to Meet Demand of Camera Sensors

Sony, which supplies cameras sensors to major smartphone makers including Apple, has said that a 24-hour-production line has not been enough to meet demands. In an interaction with Bloomberg, the Japanese multinational conglomerate corporation, which is associated with making sensors for a number of brands, revealed that for a second year running, they will be keeping their factories operational through the holidays to meet demands.

According to the Bloomberg report, Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony’s semiconductor unit revealed, "The electronics giant is more than doubling its capital spending on the business to 280 billion yen ($2.6 billion) this fiscal year and is also building a new plant in Nagasaki that will come online in April 2021, "The electronics giant is more than doubling its capital spending on the business to 280 billion yen ($2.6 billion) this fiscal year and is also building a new plant in Nagasaki that will come online in April 2021."

The report also quoted Shimizu as saying, “Judging by the way things are going, even after all that investment in expanding capacity, it might still not be enough,” adding, "We are having to apologize to customers because we just can’t make enough.”

Referring to the trend of having more cameras on the back of smartphones, the report added that even as smartphone market growth plateaus, "Sony’s sales of image sensors continue to soar."

