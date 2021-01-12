Sony Unveils Bravia Core Streaming Platform That Promises 4K Blu-Ray Quality Viewing

Sony has announced that its new Bravia XR TV models will come with Bravia Core streaming platform that features movies at some of the highest quality available in the consumer market. The platform includes several titles from Sony Pictures such as Venom, Da Vinci Code, The Amazing Spider-man series, and more at 4K UHD resolution. The company claims that the Bravia Core also includes the largest collection of "IMAX Enhanced movies" to provide the best home entertainment experience that is said to be as good as Blu-ray disc quality. In a promotional video, Bruce Markoe, the head of Post Production at IMAX Corporation said that new Bravia XR TV would come with over 100 IMAX enhanced titles.

Sony explains that the Bravia Core streaming service will use proprietary Pure Stream technology to play movies at 80Mbps for "near lossless" quality comparable to 4K Blu-ray discs. In contrast, popular streaming platform Netflix and other giants recommend maintaining an internet speed between 15 and 25 megabits per second to achieve proper 4K ultra-HD streaming quality. The company also highlights that the Bravia Core streaming platform uses DTS sound to deliver a rich audio experience.

As mentioned, the streaming platform will come with new Bravia XR 4K and 8K models out of the box, and Sony adds that users can stream multiple Sony Pictures titles "anytime and as many times." However, to stream a movie on Bravia Core, users will require credits that come bundled with the Bravia XR TVs, but the number of credits may vary based on the model. It remains unclear whether users can keep the Sony titles which they accessed via credits. Apart from movies, Sony says that Sony Bravia XR TV users can also access behind the scene videos with Studio Access. It is unclear whether these footages will require credits as well, to watch them.

Meanwhile, Sony recently unveiled the Bravia XR LED and XR OLED TVs that feature the Cognitive Processor XR to deliver "cognitive intelligence." The XR chip with AI and other software tweaks aims to deliver rich contrast and brightness that "reflects human cognitive characteristics." The series includes 8K Master Series Z9J TVs (available in 75-inch and 85-inch sizes), Master Series A90J and A80J 4K OLED, X95J and X90J 4K LED sets.