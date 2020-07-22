Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds May Launch in August in India, Expected Price Below Rs 20,000

Sony is reportedly planning to launch the next generation of its premium true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3, in India in August. Launched in 2019, the Sony WF-1000XM3 features active noise cancellation, and directly rivals premium offerings such as the Apple AirPods Pro. Now, the true wireless version of the flagship Sony 1000X audio lineup is slated to go for sale from as early as the first week of August, and according to a report by Gadgets 360, is slated to be available in all usual Sony retail channels, including Amazon and Flipkart. What's interesting to note is that the Sony WF-1000XM3 will reportedly be available at less than Rs 20,000 in India, which may make it a competitive offering in the premium true wireless earbuds category.

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds Specs and Features

The Sony WF-1000XM3 features the company's proprietary QN1e HD noise-cancelling chip to deliver a premium acoustic sealing experience. Sony's active noise cancelling technology is something that we have used in the past, and have come back quite impressed by its overall balance. To drive the audio, the WF-1000XM3 is powered by 6mm dynamic drivers, which produces the standard aural range of frequency response – all of which sounds about standard. The true wireless earbuds feature DSEE HX audio upscaling, along with SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs to deliver high resolution wireless audio streaming. It features the latest Bluetooth 5 standard to offer seamless pairing.

As far as charging capabilities of the Sony WF-1000XM3 are concerned, users will get up to six hours of music playback with noise-cancelling feature turned on, or eight hours without it. The charging case provides an additional three full charge cycles, and also promises total battery backup of 32 hours on a single charge. Moreover, the case can be charged with a USB Type-C port, and is also NFC-enabled for quick pairing. The earbuds are also compatible for personalisation via the Sony Headphones Connect app.