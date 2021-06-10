Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, 24-Hour Battery Life Launched

Sony has unveiled its next-generation, premium true wireless earbuds dubbed Sony WF-1000XM4 that succeed the Sony WF-1000XM3. The new earbuds feature a distinct in-ear design to ensure the best fit and enable active noise cancellation (ANC). Sony’s latest device is also among the first TWS earbuds to feature high-resolution LDAC Bluetooth codec for high-quality audio. The latest-gen Sony earbuds will compete against notable premium offerings such as Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, and Jabra Elite 85t. At the moment, the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds have launched in select markets and they carry a price tag of $279 (approximately Rs 20,400). The company is yet to share details for the Indian market. To recall, the Sony WF-1000XM3 that were launched in India in mid-2020 came with a price tag of Rs 19,990.

In terms of specifications, the Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds come with ANC support and newly developed ‘Noise Isolation Earbud Tips’ made with polyurethane foam material to amplify the noise-cancelling experience. With the integrated Sony V1 processor, earbuds are capable of enhancing the ANC feature with modes such as Automatic Wind Noise Reduction mode to suppress external noises on a windy day. The proprietary processor also brings support for LDAC Bluetooth codec that offers high bandwidth audio bitrate (maximum transfer rate of 990 kbps) for high-res audio quality. Each wireless bud features a 6mm audio driver and two noise sensing microphones to catch more of the ambient sounds of the surroundings - whether it is in-flight noise, city traffic, or office chatter. The Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS earbuds also support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa virtual assistants to enable hand-free controls. Other notable features include Fast Pair for Android devices, Swift Pair for Windows-powered PCs, and an IPX4 dust and water resistance rating. Customers can tweak the earbuds settings and check the ideal fit for them via the Sony Headphones Connect app. Coming to the battery, the case of the earbuds supports Qi wireless, and the entire case provides 16 hours of battery per charge. The earbuds, on the other hand, offer eight hours of battery, totalling 24 hours with the case, per charge.

