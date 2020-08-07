Sony WH-1000XM4 India Launch Touted for September: Here's What the New Headphones Offer

Sony WH-1000XM4, the next generation flagship wireless headphones from the Japanese tech giant, will reportedly launch in India in September. The latest member of Sony's flagship 1000X lineup of headphones will have plenty riding on its shoulder, since the portfolio is widely regarded as among the best mainstream premium active noise cancellation headphone lineups, alongside its primary rival Bose, as well as more niche ones such as Bowers & Wilkins and even Audeze. The Sony WH-1000XM4 is priced at $350 (~Rs 26,000) in USA, and its retail price in India should be thereabouts, given that its predecessors have all been priced at around the Rs 30,000 mark.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Specifications and Features

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones use the QN1 noise cancelling processor, which is the key to its electronic ambient noise filter performance. The closed back headphones feature 1.57-inch dynamic drivers, along with an aluminium-coated liquid crystal polymer diaphragm that should, in theory, minimise harmonic distortions and offer a 'cleaner' sound signature that has so far been typical to the 1000X headphones lineup. The frequency response extends all the way to 40,000Hz on LDAC codec playback, therefore affirming the WH-1000XM4's Hi Res badging.

Like the 1000X series has already offered, the Sony WH-1000XM4 also comes with features such as gesture controls, wear detection for auto play/pause, adaptive sound controls for natural noise cancellation, a 'Quick Attention' sound pass mode, and up to 38 hours of music playback with ANC turned off (30 hours with ANC on).

The Sony WH-1000XM4 features a DSEE Extreme engine, which on paper claims to be superior to the previous DSEE HX upscaling engine. Sony says that the new DSEE Extreme engine uses AI to offer actual real-time audio upscaling of compressed files you may have on your streaming device, which in turn can help you listen to even standard tracks in high resolution sound. The headphone also features an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser inside, which tunes the noise cancellation depending on your personal features as well as your surroundings – be it your room, in an airplane or in public transit.

The Sony 1000XM4 is also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant digital assistants. It can also be paired with two devices at one go actively, all of which suggests that the 1000XM4 borrows most features from its predecessors – something that long time followers of the flagship headphone will not mind at all.