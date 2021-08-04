Sony WH-1000XM4, WF-1000XM3 Headphones, XB33 Speaker, More on Sale: All Prices Here

Sony India has announced the Sony Independence Day Sale, offering discounts on select personal and home audio products starting Wednesday, August 4. The sale will continue from today until Sunday, August 15, and offer discounted prices for popular Sony audio products such as the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds, the recently launched XB13 speaker, and more. Sony states that the discounted prices can be availed at offline Sony retail centres, as well as its online Sony Center store. The sale prices will reflect on e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart as well.

Personal audio: Rs 5,000 off on Sony WH-1000XM4

The Sony WH-1000XM4 is the flagship over-ear headphone by Sony, and continues to be one of the most critically acclaimed, premium consumer headphones in the market. At the Sony Independence Day sale, the WH-1000XM4 will be available across all of the above mentioned options at Rs 5,000 off — retailing at a price of Rs 24,990 through this period. Other personal audio products on sale include the WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds and the WI-SP510 wireless neckband earbuds, and the discounts for them are as follows:

Sony WH-XB900N (over-ear headphones): Discounted price: Rs 14,990 (Rs 5,000 off)

(Rs 5,000 off) Sony WH-CH710N (over-ear headphones): Discounted price: Rs 7,990 (Rs 7,000 off)

(Rs 7,000 off) Sony WF-1000XM3 (true wireless): Discounted price: Rs 12,990 (Rs 7,000 off)

(Rs 7,000 off) Sony WF-SP800N (true wireless): Discounted price: Rs 12,990 (Rs 6,000 off)

(Rs 6,000 off) Sony WF-XB700 (true wireless): Discounted price: Rs 6,990 (Rs 5,000 off)

(Rs 5,000 off) Sony WI-SP510 (wireless): Discounted price: Rs 3,990 (Rs 3,000 off)

(Rs 3,000 off) Sony WH-CH510 (wireless): Discounted price: Rs 2,990 (Rs 2,000 off)

(Rs 2,000 off) Sony WI-XB400 (wireless): Discounted price: Rs 2,990 (Rs 2,000 off)

(Rs 2,000 off) Sony WI-C310 (wireless): Discounted price: Rs 2,190 (Rs 1,100 off)

(Rs 1,100 off) Sony WI-C200 (wireless): Discounted price: Rs 1,699 (Rs 1,291 off)

Home audio: Rs 27,990 off the Sony Z9F+Z9R 5.1ch home theatre system

If you are looking to spice up your home audio entertainment setup, there are a few offers for you here as well. On offer at the sale are products such as the Sony XB43 portable wireless speaker from Sony’s signature Extra Bass lineup. The latter also offers good durability, making it an exciting speaker to carry outdoors. Also on discount is the Sony HT-Z9F soundbar and woofer combo, paired with the SA-Z9R twin satellite speaker pair. Effectively making a 5.1ch home theatre, the premium home audio setup effectively gives the satellite speaker pair for free to buyers. Here are all the deals:

Sony SRS-XB43 (portable speaker): Discounted price: Rs 14,990 (Rs 7,000 off)

(Rs 7,000 off) Sony SRS-XB33 (portable speaker): Discounted price: Rs 11,490 (Rs 4,500 off)

(Rs 4,500 off) Sony SRS-XB23 (portable speaker): Discounted price: Rs 7,990 (Rs 3,000 off)

(Rs 3,000 off) Sony SRS-XB13 (portable speaker): Discounted price: Rs 3,990 (Rs 1,000 off)

(Rs 1,000 off) Sony HT-Z9F + SA-Z9R (home theatre): Discounted price: Rs 69,990 (Rs 27,990 off)

(Rs 27,990 off) Sony HT-RT40 (home theatre): Discounted price: Rs 21,990 (Rs 8,000 off)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here