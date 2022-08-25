Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones Review: At Rs 1,699, This Is A Better Choice Than Cheap TWS Earbuds

At a time when the budget earphones market is mostly dominated by affordable TWS earbuds from almost all electronics brands, I strongly believe that investing in a Bluetooth neckband makes sense for someone who is trying to save money without compromising on connectivity and audio quality. The reason is simple: traditional Bluetooth earbuds last longer, are more reliable and battery life is usually better.

Now, Sony has recently launched a traditional Bluetooth earphones model– Sony WI-C100– at a price of Rs 1,699. The Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones supports both iPhones and Android smartphones and even laptops. It offers a battery life of about 25 hours. Not to forget, the Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones also gets support for the famed Sony Headphones Connect app on both iOS and Android, with which you can customise your audio settings and also get 360 Reality Audio.

After using the Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones for a couple of weeks, here’s the review.

Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones: What’s cool?

The Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones seems like a steal deal for a wireless earphones model from Sony that offers a complete package– 25 hours battery life, voice assistant support, IPX4 splash resistance, support for Sony’s Headphones Connect app, reliable Bluetooth connectivity, good call quality even DSEE. At a price of Rs 1,699, it can’t get any better.

Talking about the audio quality, the Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones come with in-ear design offering decent noise isolation. By default, the bass and treble levels are good and you can further tune them from the Sony Headphones Connect app. Features like 360 Spatial Sound Personaliser makes it even better and if you have a Bravia TV then you get a Dolby Atmos experience when watching movies. Overall, the audio quality is pleasing and for buyers in India looking for budget earphones, the Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones with its two 9mm Neodymium drivers will surprise you with the clarity, bass and audio levels.

There’s support for DSEE which Sony claims to “restore frequencies lost in compression to produce high-quality sound that’s closer to the original recording.”

The Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones don’t need to be charged frequently, thanks to 25 hours of battery life. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging and it takes around 3 hours to get fully charged. Sony claims that 10 minutes of charging provides 60 minutes of battery life.

Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones: What’s not cool?

At a price of Rs 1,699, you really can’t complain about these earphones much. Of course, fast charging is desirable and a free carrying-case would be just asking for too much. In terms of design, there are two in-line modules for the left and right ears that look a bit weird, especially when the left module contains all the controls. The modules keep jumping when you go out for a jog. But it may be required to balance the weight and fit in a bigger battery. Having said that, the earphones weigh around 20 grams.

Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones Review: Verdict

If you are looking for Bluetooth earbuds under Rs 2,000 it is highly recommended that you opt for a traditional neckband instead of TWS earbuds, simply because it’s more reliable and will last longer without any hassles of misplacing the earbuds. And the Sony WI-C100 Bluetooth Earphones is simply one of the best options you get.

