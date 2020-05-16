Sony Will Now Sell TVs, Speakers, Consoles & More Via its Own Online Store in India

Japanese electronics giant Sony has opened the Sony Centre, its exclusive online retail store for Sony products, for its Indian customers. The move comes at a time when several tech companies are trying to revive sales as the Covid-19 lockdown periods look set to lift. Under its ‘Stay Home, Stay Home’ initiative, the company has launched ShopatSC.com.

Maintaining a Customer-Centric Approach

Sony said that it has always maintained a customer-centric approach and this new initiative will be another step towards cementing its long association with the customers across the country.

“Having a strong footprint offline, Sony India has always kept a customer-centric approach and with this new initiative, it will be another step towards strengthening our relationship with customers and Sony Center partners,” Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said. "We are confident that the portal will help reach out to a new wave of online shoppers and provide a seamless experience that Sony is known for in its offline market as well,” he added.

Discounts and Special Offers

Under the new initiative, Sony is offering discounts up to 20 percent across select products, advanced-booking options and zero-interest long tenure EMI facility. For instance, on its flagship Bravia TV models, Sony is offering flat 32 percent discounts for its 75-inch and 85-inch models. For photography enthusiasts, Sony is also giving 12% discounts on the purchase of full-frame Alpha 9 II, Alpha 7R IV, Sony ILCE-9 full-frame mirrorless cameras. The payment on the purchase of products can be done through debit cards, credit cards, net-banking, UPI, and e-wallet. Furthermore, the first 1,000 customers will also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of products that are worth Rs 15,000 and above.

The service is currently available at the Green and Orange zones as per the norms and regulations laid by the government. Sony said that it will start delivering products in the red/restricted zones once the lockdown is lifted.

