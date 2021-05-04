Sony Working on Integrating Discord With PlayStation, Says Will Bring Experiences Together

Sony PlayStation is one of the most popular gaming console in the whole world. Now, PlayStation is partnering with Discord, the popular online communication service. The new partnership promises to bring PlayStation and Discord’s experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year. In a blog post, Sony said that the partnership with discord is part of the company’s efforts in looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another. “It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world," Jim Ryan, President and CEO for Sony Interactive Entertainment said in the blog post. “Our goal is to bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year, allowing friends, groups, and communities to hang out, have fun, and communicate more easily while playing games together," Ryan said.

The details on what the outcome of this partnership will be are rather scarce at the moment, and Sony’s announcement only mentions connecting Discord with users’ social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network. Whether that means a full-fledged Discord app on the PlayStation console or a more limited integration, is yet to be announced. In its blog post, Sony said that Sony Interactive Entertainment has made a minority investment as part of Discord’s Series H round. “From our very first conversation with co-founders Jason Citron and Stan Vishnevskiy, I was inspired by their lifelong love for gaming and our teams’ shared passion to help bring friends and communities together in new ways," Ryan said in the blog post.

Discord is said to be one of the largest online communities, especially for gaming enthusiasts with over 140 million active users as of December 2020. The company was also reported to be in talks to be acquired by Microsoft earlier this year in a $10 billion (roughly Rs 73,800 crores) deal. However, those talks have reportedly ended with Discord deciding to stay and independent company, according to a report in The Verge. Sony PlayStation is also a direct competitor to Microsoft’s Xbox division and had the deal with Microsoft gone ahead, this would have been a major point of conflict.

Sony, in its blog post said that new information will be revealed on the company’s and Discord’s channels in the coming days.

