Sony Xperia 2 Leaked Renders Confirm Triple Camera, 21:9 Ratio Display

Prior to the official launch of Sony Xperia 2 at IFA, images of the new smartphone have surfaced, giving enthusiasts a glimpse at the device. Shared by WinFuture, a full set of official-looking press renders of the handset have surfaced showcasing the phone from multiple angles and varied shades. For the most part, the Xperia 2 looks similar to the Xperia 1, except for the triple camera setup at the back. The camera has been shifted to the top-left corner of the device, as opposed to the central axis like in the Xperia 1.

Furthermore, the phone sports a SIM card slot on the left side while on the right side there is a fingerprint scanner, flanked by the volume control and power key. The phone also boasts of a dedicated camera shutter button, which is a Sony-exclusive feature. The press renders also showcase a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone which is flanked by the primary microphone and a speaker grille. The secondary phone, on its part, is housed on the top of the phone. Much like the Xperia 1, the Xperia 2 too does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Notably, the Sony Xperia 2 will sport a 6.1 inches 21:9 display configuration, which incidentally is smaller than the Xperia 1's. It is likely to boast a smaller battery as well. The Xperia 2 is expected to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

