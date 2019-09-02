Sony Xperia 2 Leaked Renders Confirm Triple Camera, 21:9 Ratio Display
The Sony Xperia 2 also boasts of the Sony-exclusive dedicated camera shutter button and is expected to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Image for Representation (Image: GSM Arena)
Prior to the official launch of Sony Xperia 2 at IFA, images of the new smartphone have surfaced, giving enthusiasts a glimpse at the device. Shared by WinFuture, a full set of official-looking press renders of the handset have surfaced showcasing the phone from multiple angles and varied shades. For the most part, the Xperia 2 looks similar to the Xperia 1, except for the triple camera setup at the back. The camera has been shifted to the top-left corner of the device, as opposed to the central axis like in the Xperia 1.
Furthermore, the phone sports a SIM card slot on the left side while on the right side there is a fingerprint scanner, flanked by the volume control and power key. The phone also boasts of a dedicated camera shutter button, which is a Sony-exclusive feature. The press renders also showcase a USB-C port at the bottom of the phone which is flanked by the primary microphone and a speaker grille. The secondary phone, on its part, is housed on the top of the phone. Much like the Xperia 1, the Xperia 2 too does not come with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Notably, the Sony Xperia 2 will sport a 6.1 inches 21:9 display configuration, which incidentally is smaller than the Xperia 1's. It is likely to boast a smaller battery as well. The Xperia 2 is expected to have a Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
-
Tuesday 20 August , 2019
Realme X Review: A Tough Contender in the Affordable Smartphone Space
-
Monday 12 August , 2019
Kia Seltos Review – Most Feature Packed Mid-SUV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'
- Madhurima Tuli Reveals Why She Slapped Vishal Aditya Singh on Nach Baliye 9
- Rafael Nadal Consoles Young Fan in Tears with Autograph During US Open 2019
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- Tired of 'Punks’, US Man Casually Lights up Cigarette During Armed Robbery