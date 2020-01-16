Take the pledge to vote

Sony Xperia 5 Plus to Make Debut at MWC 2020

Sony's new Xperia 5 Plus could come with the new Snapdragon 765 chipset.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 16, 2020, 4:09 PM IST
Sony Xperia 5 Plus to Make Debut at MWC 2020
Sony Xperia 5 Plus Render courtesy @OnLeaks

Sony will most likely launch its new phone, the Sony Xperia 5 Plus, in Barcelona at the Mobile World Congress on February 24, 2020.

As per a report published on GSMArena, the new Xperia 5 Plus will come with a notch-less display, which basically means there will be no holes or notches on the phone's 6.6-inch display.

The mid-range phone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC. If rumours are to be believed with this Sony will re-introduce the headphone jack and dual front-firing stereo speakers. The upcoming phone houses an OLED panel sandwiched between two front-firing stereo speakers and has a 3.5 mm headphone jack on top of the phone.

A separate report suggests that the right side of the Sony Xperia 5 will house the volume buttons and a side-facing fingerprint reader, while the rear of the phone will have a vertically arranged triple camera setup at the top-left corner with a Time-of-Flight sensor. The selfie camera is likely to have an 8-megapixel sensor and the handset is said to measure 168.2 x 71.6 x 8.1 mm in size and 9.3mm in thickness including the rear camera bump.

Last year, the company had released the Xperia 1, Xperia 10, and Xperia 10 Plus. Out of all these phones only, Sony Xperia 1 came with 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED panel having a price tag of $1000. Sadly none of these phones are going to come to India as the company has shut shop in the country.

