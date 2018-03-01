Sony Xperia Ear Duo Now Available For Pre-Order

What began a couple of years ago as a concept, for a somewhat ‘transparent' or ‘open ear' headset, has finally made it to the Sony portfolio and is available for pre-order on Amazon. At a time when audio manufacturers are competing for immersive high-quality sound with noise cancellation, Sony takes a different approach with its latest innovation, the Sony Xperia Ear Duo.These truly wireless headphones are designed to allow users to listen to their music or podcast, while also keeping an ‘ear out' for surrounding noises, for example, if you're somewhere like an airport, where you want to pass time watching a movie or listening to music but you don't want to miss any announcements. Sony calls this “dual listening.”Xperia Ear Duo can be paired with both Android and iOS and factoring in the notification features, the headset was likely intended to be used with smartphones. Audio messages keep the user informed of calendar appointments, news headlines or any other updates scheduled in the phone. It can also work with voice-activated assistants, such as the one from Sony, Google's Assistant or Siri.When your phone rings, you can simply nod or shake your head to answer/decline the call. Meanwhile by turning your head left or right you can skip or replay tracks. If that's not your thing, then there is a control center via the right earpiece, kitted out with a small touchpad that understands swipes and taps. Sony says the Xperia Ear Duo can last for four hours on a charge and that the carrying case can provide an additional three charges. It comes in two colors, black or gold and can be pre-ordered now.