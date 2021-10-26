Japanese electronics giant Sony has launched its latest Sony Xperia Pro-I today. The Sony Xperia Pro-I comes as a flagship from the manufacturer, with the “I" standing for Imaging, meaning that this is a camera-focused smartphone. Being a camera-centric smartphone, the new Sony Xperia Pro-I comes with a 1-inch Exmor RS CMOS sensor with a phase detection autofocus, and there is a dedicated shutter button on the right side of the smartphone. The Sony Xperia Pro-I has been launched at a price of $1,799.99 (roughly Rs 1,35,200). There is also a Sony Vlog Monitor that has been launched with the Xperia Pro-I that is priced at $199.99 separately. The smartphone will go on sale starting December and will be available in a single Frosted Black colour option.

The Sony Xperia Pro-I comes with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone’s display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage that is further expandable to 1TB using a microSDXC card. There is a 4,500mAh battery on the smartphone that supports 30W fast charging. The Sony Xperia Pro-I can be charged to 50 percent within 30 minutes. The smartphone also comes with IPX5 and IPX8 rating for water resistance and IP6X dust resistance.

The camera is where the Sony Xperia Pro-I tries to prove its value. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel 1-inch type Exmor RS sensor with a variable aperture ranging from f/2.0 to f/4.0. There is also a 12-megapixel 1/29-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a third 12-megapixel 1/2.5-inch Exmor RS sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. The rear cameras also get optical image stabilisation (OIS). Up front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel shooter. The new Sony Xperia flagship can also record 4K videos at a 30 frames per second frame rate.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 with 802.11, dual-band Wi-Fi with 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, Bluetooth v5.2, USB type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.