Sony India today unveiled its much-awaited flagship smartphone – the Sony Xperia XZ Premium at a price of Rs 59,990.

Sony’s next flagship smartphone, the Xperia XZ Premium was selected as the best new smartphone at the MWC 2017 and comes with features that back that claim.

Essentially, the Xperia XZ Premium is the world’s first smartphone with a 4K HDR Display. The 4K HDR Display technology has been brought down to smartphones from Sony’s premium Bravia range of televisions and claims to deliver a 4x better quality than that of an HD display.

The 5.5-inch smartphone sports a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium comes with a 19-megapixel primary camera that with an Exmor RS Sensor. The camera sports features like Super slow motion recording at 960 fps, predictive capture, and 4K recording.

At the front, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel.

Sony Xperia XZ Premium is powered by a 3230 mAh battery with Quickcharge 3.0.

Surprisingly, Sony Xperia XZ Premium will be the first smartphone in India to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 835 processor, marginally beating OnePlus 5 to the race.

The XZ Premium will feature a 4GB RAM and a 64GB internal storage.

Other features of the premium Sony smartphone include Dual Sim connectivity, 4G VoLTE and ViLTE support.

The Sony Xperia XZ Premium will come with pre-booking offers from June 2 to June 11, wherein customers will get Sony SRS-XB20 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker worth Rs 8,990.

The Sony flagship smartphone will be available online exclusively on Amazon and on all Sony Center and select retail outlets online at a price of Rs 59,990 from June 12 onwards.

