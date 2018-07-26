English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sony Xperia XZ2 With Snapdragon 845, 960fps Super Slow-Mo Recording Launched For Rs 72,990
The latest Sony flagship has been launched and here is all that is on offer.
Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact were first launched at MWC 2018 (Image: News18.com)
Sony has launched its latest flagship smartphone in India as the Xperia XZ2 on Wednesday and in a typical Sony fashion, has priced it pretty aggressively with a Rs 72,990 price tag. The new Sony flagship boasts of the most-powerful Qualcomm processor and features like super-slow motion video recording at 960fps. The device will be available for purchase starting August 1 in select Sony Centre stores across India.
Sony Xperia XZ2 Specifications
The new Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160x1080) Triluminos HDR display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 400GB using external microSD.
The Xperia XZ 2 runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box and comes with features like ARCore and Google Lens. It is backed by a 3180mAh battery that also supports Qnovo Adaptive quick charging as well as wireless charging. The smartphone measures 153 x 72 x 11.1 mm.
As for its optics, the Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with a triple image sensing in a single camera of 19 megapixels at the back. The camera is capable of recording 4K HDR movies and super slow motion videos at 960 frames per second. At the front, the device sports a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.
