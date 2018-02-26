Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact And Ear Duo First Look Video at MWC 2018

Sony Mobile Communications announced two new smartphones at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have been launched by the company as its next set of flagship smartphones and come as the first devices by the company sporting a Full-Screen display. Although the price of the two new Sony smartphones has not been unveiled yet, Sony has announced the availability of the smartphones starting March. Both the Sony smartphones will be available in White Silver, Black, Moss Green and Coral Pink. In addition to both the Sony Xperia smartphones, Sony has also unveiled Sony Xperia Ear Duo, its wireless stereo headsets.