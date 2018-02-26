English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact And Ear Duo First Look Video at MWC 2018
Catch the first look of the latest Sony smartphones, the Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact and Ear Duo here.
Sony Xperia XZ2, XZ2 Compact And Ear Duo First Look Video at MWC 2018 (image: Debashis Sarkar/News18.com
Sony Mobile Communications announced two new smartphones at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have been launched by the company as its next set of flagship smartphones and come as the first devices by the company sporting a Full-Screen display. Although the price of the two new Sony smartphones has not been unveiled yet, Sony has announced the availability of the smartphones starting March. Both the Sony smartphones will be available in White Silver, Black, Moss Green and Coral Pink. In addition to both the Sony Xperia smartphones, Sony has also unveiled Sony Xperia Ear Duo, its wireless stereo headsets.
Catch the first look of the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 and Xperia Ear Duo at the MWC 2018
Also Watch
Catch the first look of the Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 and Xperia Ear Duo at the MWC 2018
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
- RIP Sridevi: Remembering Bollywood's First Female Superstar
- Virtuosity:The Legendary Sridevi in Her Own Words
- Veteran Actor Sridevi Passes Away at 54 After Cardiac Arrest in Dubai
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety: Is The Misogyny Served Worth Your Money?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli Was Little Over the Top in SA But Growing: Steve Waugh
- [In Pics] Nokia 8110 Reloaded: Can it Bring Back The 'Slider Phone' Fashion?
- [In Pics] Google Android Oreo Go Edition Smartphones at MWC 2018: Nokia 1 And LAVA Z50
- Esha Gupta Gets Trolled For Tweet on Syria Crisis, Hits Back
- Arsenal Will Challenge Man City Despite League Cup Defeat: Ilkay Gundogan