Sony Xperia XZ2, Xperia XZ2 Compact And Xperia Ear Duo Launched at MWC 2018

Sony Mobile Communications announced two new smartphones today at the ongoing MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ2 Compact have been launched by the company as its next set of flagship smartphones and come as the first devices by the company sporting a Full-Screen display. Although the price of the two new Sony smartphones has not been unveiled yet, Sony has announced the availability of the smartphones starting March.Being a flagship, the Sony Xperia XZ2 comes with top of the line specifications. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC and carries a 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, further expandable up to 400GB. It runs the latest Android 8.0 Oreo OS. As for its display, the Sony Xperia XZ2 sports a 5.7-inch HDR Full HD+ Triluminous display that carries an 18:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, Sony has embedded its X-Reality technology on the smartphone to enable HDR content streaming through the device.On the optics front, the Xperia XZ2 comes with a 19-megapixel primary camera with Sony Exmor RS sensor, enabling super slow motion videos at 960 fps as well as 8x digital zoom. Sony's Motion Eye technology in the camera also enables 4K HDR movie recording through the camera setup. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 5-megapixel selfie camera with a f/2.2 aperture.Backed by a 3180 mAh, the connectivity options offered by the Xperia XZ2 include NFC, Google Cast, USB 3.1, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi Miracast and dual nano sim support.The Sony Xperia XZ 2 Compact has been built on the same design as sported by its larger counterpart. The only difference between the two lies in the battery and the display size. As the name suggests, Xperia XZ2 Compact comes as a compact version of the Xperia XZ2 and carries a 5-0 inch display and is backed by a 2870 mAh battery. Subsequently, it also weighs less than the other variant, at 168 grams as compared to 198 grams of Xperia XZ2.Rest of the specifications of both the smartphones are same.Both the Sony smartphones will be available in White Silver, Black, Moss Green and Coral Pink starting March. The company has not announced the price of the smartphones as of now.In addition to both the Sony Xperia smartphones, Sony has also unveiled Sony Xperia Ear Duo, its wireless stereo headsets. Sony Xperia Duo offers 'dual-listening' and smart charging cases. It is powered by Sony's CXD5602 chipset and offers features like Daily Assist, that recognises time, location and activities to pitch relevant information to the user.Sony claims to have used Spatial Acoustic Conductor, which, as per the company, allows the sound generated behind the ear to be transmitted directly into the user's ears. In addition, the stereo headsets also support voice commands, thanks to its compatibility with both Google Assistant and Siri. It is also splash-proof, as claimed by the company.The Sony Xperia Ear Duo will be available in two colour opions. Shipping for the headphones will start from next month, while the pre-orders have started from today on Amazon US.