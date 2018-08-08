English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sony Xperia XZ3 Clears Brazilian Certification; Expected to Debut at IFA 2018 in Berlin

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 3:42 PM IST
Sony Xperia XZ3 is expected to make its first appearance at IFA 2018. (Representative Image: News18.com)
Sony is anticipated to come up with its Xperia XZ-series comprising of the next Sony flagship smartphones at the upcoming IFA 2018 scheduled to take place in Berlin, Germany from 31 August to 5 September. Following on these lines, reports are indicating that the company might come up with Sony Xperia XZ3 as its next flagship at the event. If the recent rumours around the smartphone are to be believed, the Xperia XZ3 will come with a full vision 18:9 display, top-of-the-line processor but a single camera at the back.

Meanwhile, a new Sony smartphone has surface and this time, on the Brazilian ANATEL certification agency. As per the listing on the certification, the Sony smartphones were codenamed H-9461 and H-9463, believed to be the two variants of the upcoming Sony Xperia XZ3. As per speculations, the devices might be named Sony Xperia XZ3 and Sony Xperia XZ3 Compact. The listing also reveals a smaller battery on the upcoming Sony smartphone as compared to its predecessor, limiting it to 3060 mAh backup this time.

Sony Brazil Certificate Image: ANATEL

Earlier reports, however, had indicated a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display on the Xperia XZ3. It might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Adreno 630 GPU as well as a 6GB RAM. It is expected to come in a glass-metal unibody with a centrally aligned camera and fingerprint sensor at the back. As for the placement of its components, the Xperia XZ3 is expected to sport a power button and volume rocker on the right side and a USB charging port at the chin. The company might, however, ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack altogether.

None of the details have been confirmed by the company till now, however.

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
