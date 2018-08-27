Sony Xperia XZ3 Image Leaked: Reveals a Single-Camera, no Notch Display

Sony Xperia XZ3 from the Japanese smartphone maker is set to launch at IFA 2018. A purported render of the device has now been leaked online and it gives us some design cues. While earlier leaks had suggested that this device might have a dual camera system at the back, this render only shows a single rear camera.MySmartPrice has leaked an image showing the back and front of the handset. The device is seen featuring a curved glass back design with fingerprint sensor sitting at the centre. Up front, the phone has an 18:9 notch-free display with thin bezels at the top, bottom part and curved edges.Besides a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, the image also confirms the presence of NFC (Near Field Communication). A faint NFC logo is present alongside the sensor. It is interesting that Sony still believes in an exposed fingerprint scanner, and has not explored the in-display scanner.The power button, volume keys and the signature camera shutter button are placed at the right side. Besides the design, the report does not reveal any specification details.In terms of specifications, Xperia XZ3 is rumored to have a 5.7-inch Full HD+ display, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a 3,240mAh battery. It’s expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and an Adreno 630 GPU. It’s also expected to offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There’s a good chance it’ll run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and soon be updated to Android 9 Pie.