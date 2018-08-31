Sony Xperia XZ3 With Android 9 Pie And Bravia TV Inspired HDR OLED Display Launched

Sony launched a new smartphone Xperia XZ3 at the IFA tech conference in Berlin. The device is priced at $899.99 dollars, which roughly translates to Rs 63,700. It will go on sale in the US starting October 17, with pre-orders starting on September 24. Customers who pre-order the smartphone will be eligible to get a free pair of Xperia Ear Duo headphones. The phone will run Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of the Google-designed mobile operating system and will be available in four colours: Black, White Silver, Forest Green and Bordeaux Red.The Xperia XZ3 comes with the same design language as the XZ2 which was launched at MWC 2018. The Xperia XZ3 features an elongated body with reduced top and bottom bezels. It is equipped with a 7000-series aluminum frame that increases the durability of the phone. The XZ3 is fitted with a 6-inch OLED HDR+ notch-less screen that is curved towards the edges. It supports an aspect ratio of 18:9 and QHD+ resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. Like the other Xperia flagship phones, the XZ3’s screen is equipped with Sony Bravia TV image processing technology.Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.In terms of optics, here is a single 19MP Exmor RS MotionEye camera on the back with autofocus that can shoot high dynamic range video in 4K and slow-motion video in 1080p. The front camera has been bumped up to 13MP from 5MP and also has some new 3D face-scanning features.Sony Xperia XZ3 packs a 3,300mAh battery along with quick charge support. It also comes with IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options on the Xperia XZ3 include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and USB Type-C port..