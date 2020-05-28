SonyLIV 2.0 Rolled Out With New Logo, Refreshed Interface to Enhance User Experience

SonyLIV, the over-the-top (OTT) brand of Sony Pictures Networks India, unveiled the SonyLIV 2.0 app that includes a brand new logo and interface, brand new identity, refreshed user experience and new premium content. According to the company, the phased rollout of SonyLIV 2.0 will be done in an estimated duration of three weeks while the original content catalogue will launch in June as part of the new SonyLiv Premium subscription pack.

Commenting on the launch, SPN Digital Business Marketing head Aman Srivastava said, “We are thrilled to unveil SonyLIV 2.0 with a refreshed and enhanced user experience and new brand identity to our audiences. This precedes the launch of our premium subscription package in June 2020. SonyLIV 2.0 is designed to create world-class entertainment experience and will be home to some distinctly unique Indian stories for a global audience.”

Along with the changes in logo and brand new identity, the company also revealed a glimpse of the originals that will soon be live-streamed on the platform. The content will feature some popular faces such as Jimmy Shergill and Amit Sadh alongside stand-up comedian Vir Das and National Award-winning writer-director Hansal Mehta.

Furthermore, SonyLIV has announced the arrival of original content and Indian premieres of American TV shows such as the Kirsten Dunst-led On Becoming A God in Central Florida and For Life. There will be contents from writer-director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, stand-up comedian and host Kapil Sharma, director-producer Rohan Sippy, and director Samar Khan, among others. Besides, the company said that users will continue to content from Sony India's TV channels as usual.