Sony's New Android Walkman Will Set You Back at Rs 23,990

Sony India launched the Android Walkman NW-A105 with a built-in memory of 16GB (expandable up to 128GB) and 26-hour battery life.

IANS

Updated:January 22, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
Sony India Android Walkman NW-A105 (Image: https://1.bp.blogspot.com/-Gq732FGKFbE/XXEvD8lDqsI/AAAAAAAAIOo/m9KFgkeA6gUZWOqloROElAYQCoHxC1HAQCLcBGAs/s640/A100_blk.jpg)

Sony India refreshed its iconic Walkman Series with the Android Walkman NW-A105 in the country, priced at Rs 23,990. With the launch, the company intends to take people on a trip down memory lane alongside innovation and commitment to offer best-in-class audio experience. "The Sony NW-A105 Walkman comes with a built-in memory of 16GB which can further be expanded up to 128GB," the company said in a statement. The Android 9.0 Walkman comes with touchscreen display (3.6 inches), supports "Support Hi-Res Audio".

Users can also download their favourite track with Wi-fi support and make NW-A105 their travel partner with a battery life of 26 hours. The device will be available starting January 24 in black colour. The Walkman comes with intense detail of DSD audio formats up to 11.2 MHz, thanks to the NW-A105 high-quality PCM conversion. The NW-A105 also features a USB Type-C port for easy and fast charging.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

