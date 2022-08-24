Sony's New DualSense Edge Announced: PlayStation Finally Has its "Pro" Controller

Sony has silently announced its own take on a “pro” controller called the DualSense Edge for the PS5. Like the Xbox Elite controller, Sony’s new controller offers multiple user profiles and swappable stick caps with standard, low dome and high dome options.

The controller also allows users to swap back buttons, with half-dome and lever options available. The back buttons can be remapped, allowing for better control, available at your fingertips. Also, to help gamers stay focused in-game, Sony has introduced a new Fn button easy setup adjustment, using which you can quickly swap between pre-set controls, volume and balance between in-game and chat audio.

DualSense Edge Comes With Premium In-box Content

Unlike the vanilla DualSense, the new Edge variant comes with a USB Type-C braided cable with connector housing to lock the cable into place.

DualSense Edge also comes with a carrying case that will allow you to charge the controller using USB connection while it is stored inside the case.

No Price or Launch Date but a Few Features Truly Standout

The DualSense Edge controller retains all vanilla DualSense functionality like adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, built-in microphone and motion controls, but it is the replaceable stick modules that truly sets it apart from the competition. The likes of the Xbox Elite Wireless controller do not feature replaceable stick modules. Note that the replaceable stick modules will be sold separately.

DualSense Edge Solves a Big Problem

Controllers in general are considered one of the most unreliable gaming accessories. Stick drift is the main problem associated with controllers. Controllers register stick inputs with the help of a component called the potentiometer. With intense mechanical movements and prolonged use, the potentiometer degrades and fails to detect stick input properly. With the modular sticks of DualSense Edge, the stick drift problem is finally sorted. It does not guarantee that you will not get stick drift, but if you do get it sometime in the future, at least you won’t have to replace the entire controller.

Going by PlayStation’s blog post, Hideaki Nishino Senior Vice President, Platform Experience has not revealed the price or the launch date yet, but realistically we can expect the controller to be launched sometime during the holiday season or early next year in 2023. Sony is also expected to announce the PlayStation VR2 release date soon as it has confirmed that it will be launching sometime in early 2023.

