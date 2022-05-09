Sony’s New Flagship Wireless Headphone Launching This Week: All You Need To Know

Sony is launching its new WH-1000 series wireless headphones on May 12, and everyone is excited to see how the company betters its premium product this year. Sony has kept itself up to date in the audio segment, and the WH-1000XM5 is weirdly expected to push the levels even higher.

Sony has mastered its audio gear with top-notch active noise cancellation and delivering sound quality that seems to justify the high price tags. It competes with giants like Apple, Bose, and Yamaha among others in the market. With the WH-1000XM5 on the cards for the official launch this week, here’s everything we know about the new wireless headphones from Sony.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphone Price Expected

Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone prices are likely to start from around $300 (Rs 22,500 approx) for the buyers, depending on the new features offered by Sony.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphone Specifications: All We Know

The new Sony headphones are expected to get a new look, making the headphone lighter in design, and giving more comfort. The sleek construction of the headphone has been widely touted, and the recent product renders seem to confirm the new language.

Sony’s new headphones should support Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless streaming, and let you connect in the wired mode as well, whenever needed. Sony should offer lossless audio support through the new cans, giving it further impetus over the Apple AirPods Studio and other high-end headphones.

Along with comfort and sound quality, Sony WH-1000XM5 should pack effective noise cancellation as well. The touch controls on the pads along with the support for voice assistants from Google, Apple and Alexa are also a given.

However, the sleek design seems to have raised concerns about the battery of the new headphones, especially when it takes only 3.5 hours to fully charge as per new reports.

The official launch is not far away now, and we are hoping Sony has a few surprises up its sleeves for us this week.

