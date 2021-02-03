Sony's PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2020 Shows Your PS4 and PS5 Gaming Stats for Past Year

Sony has rolled the PlayStation Wrap-Up for 2020 in order to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 users to see how much time they spent playing games on their consoles. For PlayStation 4 players, it includes the trophies they have earned, which games they have played the most, average play time for each day of the week, and a breakdown of how many hours one spent in online and offline games. For PlayStation 5 players, the stats as less-detailed and they can only see how many hours they spent on the most-played game, how many PS5-specific trophies they unlocked and the total number of hours played.

To view these stats, users need to have a PSN account, be 18 years or older in age, and have played at least 10 hours of games on a PlayStation 4 in 2020. Sony is also sending wrap-up reports via email and users can check out their stats on the Sony PlayStation Wrap-Up website as well. Sony has also launched a free dynamic theme for PlayStation 4 to mark the arrival of Wrap-Up. Sony isn't the only company to put together a wrap of a user's activity from the previous year into a package. Nintendo, Spotify and TikTok all released 2020 year-in-review features in December. Google also released a 2020 year review for many of its apps and services like Google Pay, Google Maps, Google Photos, and more.

While Sony's PlayStation Wrap-Up provides a detailed outlook of your usage in the past year (especially for PlayStation 4 users), it is quite late to put out the "year in review" in February.